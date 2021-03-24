Southfield police arrest suspect in theft of Bentley luxury car

Southfield — Police arrested a man Wednesday suspected in the theft of a Bentley, officials said.

The luxury car was stolen Tuesday from Dream Luxury Car Rentals on Telegraph near 10 Mile, according to authorities. The car and its keys were taken, they said.

Officers Wednesday located the Bentley in the parking lot of the Hidden Valley Apartments complex on Eight Mile west of Telegraph in Southfield. They placed the vehicle and another car suspected to have been involved in the crime under surveillance.

Police approached a person walking to the Bentley, but he tried to flee on foot. Officers arrested the person. During their investigation, they found evidence that links the individual directly with the car's theft.

Officials said police recovered the vehicle and its keys, which were returned to Dream Luxury Car Rentals.

They also said charges against the suspect are forthcoming and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5331.

