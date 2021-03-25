Police accuse Pontiac man, 23, of wounding ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

A 23-year-old man is in jail accused of shooting an ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Pontiac on Wednesday, officials said.

Oakland County deputies were called at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday to a location in Hawthorne Park in the 1400 block of North Telegraph after a report of a shooting, they said.

A 21-year-old woman told them her ex-boyfriend had just shot her current boyfriend.

At the same time, the male victim, also 21, arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, according to authorities.

The victim later told deputies he was sitting in his vehicle with his girlfriend when a man approached them and shot into the car. He said he was acquainted with the man, but didn't know his name. The victim remains in stable condition at the hospital.

Officials said as deputies interviewed the girlfriend, the suspect in the shooting caller her cellphone. Over speakerphone, they heard the suspect admit to the shooting, police said.

Investigators got an address for the suspect's home on Cherry Hill Drive in Pontiac from the woman and set up surveillance on his apartment.

At some point, they saw a man and woman leave the apartment and contacted them. The two identified themselves to police as the suspect's mother and brother.

The suspect's mother gave deputies permission to enter her apartment and told them her son was inside the home and armed with a pistol, authorities said.

A relative of the suspect later called him and persuaded him to exit the home without the weapon. He exited the apartment unarmed and was arrested without incident.

After getting consent from the suspect's mother to search her apartment, deputies found a semi-automatic pistol on the kitchen table.

Police said the suspect was taken to the county jail to await charges.

