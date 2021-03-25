Pontiac man accused of stealing SUV at acquaintance's Independence Twp. home

A 42-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested for stealing a recent acquaintance's SUV after being hired to help do some work on the victim's Independence Township home, police said.

Oakland County deputies were called at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 5000 block of Waterford for a vehicle theft, according to authorities.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, told deputies he had recently met the man who was helping him work on his home. He said he saw the man leave with the homeowner's 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

Deputies contacted the man and determined the Jeep had been abandoned at Saginaw and East Baldwin Road in Grand Blanc Township.

With the help of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department and a Burton City Police canine unit, deputies located a suspect and arrested him, officials said. He is lodged at the Oakland County Jail and awaiting charges.

