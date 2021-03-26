Suspect accused of Bentley luxury car theft in Southfield to be charged

A 24-year-old Detroit man is scheduled to be charged in court with the theft of a Bentley in Southfield, police said.

The man is expected to be charged Friday afternoon in 46th District Court in Southfield with unlawful driving away of an automobile, a five-year felony, larceny in a building, a four-year felony, and resisting and obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony, they said.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday, a day after the luxury car was stolen from Dream Luxury Car Rentals on Telegraph near 10 Mile, according to authorities. The car and its keys were taken, they said.

Officers Wednesday located the Bentley in the parking lot of the Hidden Valley Apartments complex on Eight Mile west of Telegraph in Southfield. They placed the vehicle and another car suspected to have been involved in the crime under surveillance.

Police approached a person walking to the Bentley, but he tried to flee on foot. Officers arrested the person. During their investigation, they found evidence that links the individual directly with the car's theft.

Officials said police recovered the vehicle and its keys, which were returned to Dream Luxury Car Rentals.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5331.

