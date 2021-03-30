Driver charged in road-rage incident on I-75 in Oakland County

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a road-rage incident on Interstate 75 in Oakland County, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported at about 1:50 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-75 near East Holly Road. The suspect, identified as Jamison Hanson, started "tailgating" another driver's car, state police said in a statement.

"When the suspect started to pass the victim, a female passenger in the victim's car flipped him off," according to the release. "The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired one round at the victim."

Neither the car nor the passengers were struck, state police said.

The victim pulled over and called 911. Authorities alerted other police agencies; a Genesee County Sheriff's deputy later stopped Hanson and recovered a handgun.

The Birch Run resident was arraigned at the 52-2 District Court in Clarkston on three counts of assault with a dangerous Weapon.

Bond was sent $10,000. He was barred from possessing firearms.