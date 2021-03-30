Man hit, killed crossing 9 Mile in Southfield

A 54-year-old pedestrian died Tuesday after he was struck by a car in Southfield, police said.

The man was crossing Nine Mile near Providence Drive at about 1:30 p.m. when a driver hit him, according to police.

Emergency personnel tended to the Fraser resident, but he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

Other details were not released Tuesday night.