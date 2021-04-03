Hazel Park K-9 dies after widespread cancer discovered during surgery

Hazel Park Police Department lost one of its own Friday when a K-9, Lando, died after veterinarians discovered that "cancer had overtaken his body."

"He was a tough dedicated member of this department that hid his sickness," Hazel Park police said on the department's Facebook page.

Lando had been in training just a day prior, and had "performed perfectly," police said.

But when he couldn't keep food down anymore, Lando's secret sickness was revealed.

He was taken in for an ultrasound, and there a cancerous mass was discovered, the department said.

Lando was taken in for surgery, and there the penetrance of the cancer was discovered.

"He was not woken from his surgery," the department said.

In November 2019, Lando and his handler, Officer Michael Kasdorf, came in first place in an online voting contest and won a free, customized Chevy Tahoe for their use.

The contest was put on by a Massachusetts non-profit called Vested Interest in K-9s. Because of a large donation, a second K-9 team, Heiko and Officer Justin Reeves of Marysville Police Department in St. Clair County, also received an SUV.

Lando became a bit of a local celebrity in the process, as the department put his name and face on a billboard on I-75, and got TV news coverage for the effort.

"I would probably take a bullet for this dog," Officer Kasdorf said at the time.