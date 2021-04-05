Crash leaves one lane open at SB I-75 and Holly Road in Oakland County

The Detroit News

Southbound Interstate 75 is down to one lane near Holly Road in northern Oakland County after a crash, state officials said.

The left shoulder, left lane and center lanes were blocked at about 4:30 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said. The right lane remained open.

All northbound lanes after U.S.-24 have opened.

The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m., according to the MDOT website.

Michigan State Police said Metro North troopers were on the scene of "a serious crash" there. Other details were not released.