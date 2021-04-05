Crash leaves one lane open at SB I-75 and Holly Road in Oakland County
The Detroit News
Southbound Interstate 75 is down to one lane near Holly Road in northern Oakland County after a crash, state officials said.
The left shoulder, left lane and center lanes were blocked at about 4:30 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said. The right lane remained open.
All northbound lanes after U.S.-24 have opened.
The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m., according to the MDOT website.
Michigan State Police said Metro North troopers were on the scene of "a serious crash" there. Other details were not released.