Flint woman charged in fatal crash on I-75

A driver was charged Monday in a fatal crash last year on Interstate 75 involving a motorcyclist, Michigan State Police said.

First responders found the motorcyclist dead July 26 on the freeway near Grange Hall Road in Holly Township. The driver, found farther north on I-75, was identified as Jameila Brewer, 36, of Flint, state police said in a statement.

Alcohol and marijuana were believed to be factors in the crash, according to the release.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized three charges: second-degree homicide; operating while intoxicated causing death; and failing to stop and identify at an accident resulting in death, state police said. The charges were filed last month, court records show.

Brewer was arraigned Monday in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston. Bond was set at $25,000.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 19.