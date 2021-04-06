Dan and Jennifer Gilbert give $30 million to Cranbrook Academy of Art to boost diversity efforts

Billionaire Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer are giving $30 million to the Cranbrook Academy of Art, the largest single gift in its history, to boost efforts to diversify its campus and create financial stability, Cranbrook announced Tuesday.

The gift will be "transformational" for Cranbrook's graduate art program, said Dominic DiMarco, president of the Cranbrook Educational Community. It's believed to be the largest financial donation to a graduate art program in the United States ever.

“This gift is a response to the learnings of the past several years. We listened to a broad community of stakeholders and understand that there’s a lot of work to be done," said Jennifer Gilbert, who is the chair of the Board of Governors of the Cranbrook Art Academy and Art Museum in a press release. "Our ultimate goal is to drive lasting financial stability while creating a more diverse and equitable community. We know it’s not a silver bullet, but a step in the right direction."

A portion of the $30 million will be used to create 20 full-tuition fellowships, called Gilbert Fellows, for students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups. The gift also will fund visiting faculty artists over the next five years, with a focus on artists of color. And it will cover the cost of hiring Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) consultants "to continue to develop and implement plans for long-term substantive change," according to Cranbrook.

"This is historic," said DiMarco. "It's transformational. It's really a catalyst to move the academy forward... It's this whole idea of increasing the diversity of voices on campus, bringing in kids, really good students, really talented artists, who couldn't study at Cranbrook (in the past) because of our tuition model."

Renowned visual artist Nick Cave, who graduated from the Cranbrook Academy of Art's Fiber Department in 1988 and is Black, remembers the lack of diversity on campus when he attended the program.

"Operating in the world with multiple perspectives is critical, especially during grad school in order to really explore the depth of your work and learn how others may be receiving it," said Cave.

He said the idea of "seeing and hearing through multiple lenses and various perspectives is more important than ever."

"And this gift is a powerful way to facilitate those connections and inevitable steps forward," said Cave.

DiMarco believes the campus is more diverse now than during Cave's tenure but "honestly there's more work to do at all these places."

"Is it overdue? I'm not sure. But I am sure this is the direction we should be heading," DiMarco said.

The Cranbrook Academy of Art, considered a top graduate art program in the country that typically has about 150 students every year, is part of the larger Cranbrook Educational Community founded by George Booth and his wife Ellen Scripps Booth in Bloomfield Hills.

Sanctioned as an academy in 1932 and modeled after the American Academy of Art in Rome, it has 11 departments, including 2D Design, 3D design, architecture, ceramics, photography and sculpture. Famous alumni include Florence Knoll, Harry Bertoia and Paul Evans.

According to the academy's website, tuition and fees for one year are $39,240. A cost of two-year graduate degree would be roughly $78,000.

Aside from boosting the academy's diversity and inclusion efforts, Cranbrook officials also plan to use a portion of the Gilberts' gift for new initiatives to create alternative revenue streams to help secure financial sustainability and reduce reliance on tuition for funding.

DiMarco said the campus essentially shuts down once students leave for the summer, but those spaces could be used for other programming.

"We have that beautiful campus and those beautiful spaces that we could use for art programs, third-year programs, doctoral programs, adult programs," said DiMarco. "...Everything that we do in that space may not work, but having the resources to try some of these things is really going to be helpful to us."

mfeighan@detroitnews.com