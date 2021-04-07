Baby recovering from hypothermia after being found in Orion Twp. woods

A five-month old infant boy was hospitalized for hypothermia Wednesday morning after apparently having been abandoned by his mother in a wooded area of Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received 911 calls around 8:35 a.m. from residents near Waldon and Joslyn roads who reported a woman hiding in the bushes and ringing their doorbells in the neighborhood. The woman was distraught and said someone had been chasing her with guns before fleeing the area.

Deputies began searching the area when they received a call from nearby Waldon Middle School from a staffer who reported a distraught woman pounding on locked doors.

Deputies interviewed the 37-year-old woman and learned she had an infant and began searching a one-mile grid between the woman’s home and those of other relatives. Several deputies and a K-9 unit began a track and the baby was located face-down on the banks of a creek.

The infant was breathing but in a hypothermic state and deputies began to warm the child, removed a wet sleeper suit and wrapping the baby in warm blankets. The infant, described as five-months old and 16 pounds, was taken to a hospital by Orion Township EMS for further treatment. Child Protection Services has been notified of the incident, which may result in a child abuse charge.

The mother has been hospitalized for unknown reasons, including possible abuse of prescription drugs, deputies said.

Deputies said the baby’s father was asleep when the mother left the apartment Wednesday morning with the infant.

