Home inspector allegedly caught on video 'pleasuring himself' with Elmo doll

Rochester Hills – A Clarkston man who prosecutors say was unwittingly recorded during a home inspection allegedly pleasuring himself with an Elmo of "Sesame Street" doll was charged Wednesday with two misdemeanors in 52-3 District Court.

Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 59, was arraigned on charges of aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property under $200. Magistrate Karen Holt set a $2,500 bond for VanLuven and set several conditions for his bond, including drug and alcohol testing, a mental health evaluation, that he have no contact with the alleged victims and that he “not to be in a residential property he doesn’t own.”

Aggravated indecent exposure is the more serious of the charges and carries up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The property charge is a 93-day misdemeanor.

“Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Sadly, in today’s world we cannot take it on faith that the people we let into our homes can be trusted. We cannot always presume that employers have done their job and have confidence their employees are trustworthy and are there to do the job for which they’ve been hired.

"This is a disgusting reminder to be cautious about who you let into your home. The actions of these homeowners will likely prevent this defendant going into anyone else’s home.”

VanLuven was arrested Wednesday without incident by members of the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team. His arrest stems from a March 12 incident at the home of an Oxford Township couple who were having their home inspected prior to it being sold to prospective buyers.

According to a news release, the couple told detectives they let VanLuven and the real estate agent for the buyers into their home and left. A nursery camera alerted the phone of the 22-year-old female homeowner that there was movement in the nursery. She checked her phone and told police she saw VanLuven in the nursery. As she continued to watch, he allegedly began touching himself and she began recording the incident. VanLuven then picked up an Elmo doll from the closet and appeared to be allegedly pleasuring himself with the doll. He then returned the doll to the closet floor.

Deputies were summoned to the home. During questioning, VanLuven said he moved the doll to inspect an electrical outlet but did nothing else. When told there was a camera in the nursery, VanLuven allegedly made incriminating statements and apologized.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19 before District Court Judge Nancy Carniak.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319