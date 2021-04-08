Royal Oak veterans press for voters to decide if memorial moves

Opponents of plans to move the Royal Oak Veterans Memorial say they have turned in more than 1,000 petition signatures in a bid to put the issue before the city's voters in November.

John Williams, adjutant of American Legion Post # 253 in Royal Oak, said 700 new signatures were submitted to the city clerk’s office this week, adding to 300 other signatures veterans gathered last month on petitions. Five percent of the turnout in the most recent gubernatorial election — or about 1,665 votes — is needed to place the initiative on the ballot, Williams said.

According to figures compiled by the Oakland County Clerk's Office, 32,899 Royal Oak residents voted in the Nov. 6, 2018, gubernatorial election.

Veterans want the memorial to remain at its current location rather than being moved about 40 feet away as part of an overall plan for a park being created near City Hall and the police station, both of which are being demolished for new structures nearby.

“We hope this will be sufficient to get the city commission to change its current plan,” said Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran and member of Disabled American Veterans. “If they reject the proposal, then it will go on a ballot for voters to decide.”

Once enough signatures are certified, the proposed ordinance would go before the seven-member city commission for acceptance or rejection by a simple majority vote. The panel would have to hold a vote within 20 days of certification.

City Manager Paul Brake reiterated Wednesday the city has every intention to go ahead with its plans for the Centennial Commons park, which includes relocating the memorial — regardless of the opposition or petitions.

“We’ve said all along that was the plan and nothing has changed,” Brake said. “In fact, some demolition of city buildings (old city hall and police department) began this week.”

Critics of the planned move say the city would be responsible for all relocation expenses and potential damage to the memorial if it is moved before residents can vote. They also say the city should refund $180,000 raised by citizens to move the memorial to its current site in 2007.

Brake said the figure is inaccurate and the undocumented figure is closer to $167,000, with only about $28,000 being raised by the Royal Oak Memorial Society.

“Records indicate the downtown development authority paid for 85% of the expense to move it where it is now, with citizens’ donations accounting for 15%,” said Brake, who added that the memorial remains a small component in the $4.6 million Centennial Commons project.

The controversy over the memorial heated up after former city commission candidate Pamela Lindell and another veteran, Frank Roche, filed police reports that they had been confronted by an unknown man while gathering petition signatures March 20 at the Farmers Market.

Roche said he was “bumped” by the man, who “screamed” at an elderly woman not to sign Roche’s petition. Lindell also complained the same man “stalked” her for several hours at the market attempting to interfere with her efforts to gather signatures. She said it was an “obvious attempt to intimidate.”

“Police have not been much help,” Lindell said. “It was very uncomfortable and they won’t say if they will seek charges or even provide me with his name. I want a personal protection order against him so it won’t happen again.”

Lindell said she felt police were downplaying the incident and trying to discourage her from seeking assault charges against the suspect.

Roche described the man as having blond hair, in his late 30s or early 40s, dressed in a long coat, tan knit cap and a green COVID-19 mask with bared large teeth “like a dog snarling at you.” He said the man continued shouting but moved a few feet away to a table where several current city commissioners and their supporters were collecting signatures for the right to run for re-election.

Lindell said she is considering her options should her city police not act on her complaint, including contacting an outside law enforcement agency to investigate.

Royal Oak Police Lt. Albert Carter said Thursday the investigation of the incident remains open but has been stalled because the detective assigned to the case went on vacation and returns Friday. He said in addition to Lindell and Roche, two witnesses have come forward with their observations, which will be added to the initial complaint.

“Frank Roche said he was satisfied with his report having been made and that a document exists of what occurred in case it happens again,” said Carter. “That on its own will not be sent to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges. But Pamela Lindell believes being confronted by the same man constitutes harassment. We’re not certain it does and still want to do some additional interviews.”

Carter said police did not provide Lindell with the suspect’s name because the investigation remains open.

“Once it (investigation) is closed or moves forward, she can FOIA the report with his name and seek her personal protection order if she wants,” Carter said.

