Fire leaves Troy manufacturing plant with 'extensive damage'

A steel manufacturing plant in Troy experienced "extensive damage" after a fire consumed its interior Sunday afternoon.

The Troy Fire Department responded to the fire at the Midwest Acorn Nut Co., 501 Executive Drive, around 11:20 a.m.

It took firefighters about two and a half hours to extinguish the flames, which Lt. Michael Koehler said raged on throughout the building and on the roof.

"We won't have the full estimate until we're able to get in there and see everything but ... the damage is definitely extensive," Koehler said.

Koehler said it's too early to determine a cause of the fire. No one was in the building at the time, he said.

There were reports of explosions during the fire but Koehler said he could not confirm them.

"We think that could just be attributed to propane that was in the building," Koehler said.

Midwest Acorn Nut Co. specializes in manufacturing chrome, black chrome and polished stainless steel fasteners for motorcycles, hardware,cars, heavy duty trucks and the marine markets.

The company has another location on Minnesota Avenue in Troy. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.