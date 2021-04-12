Road-rage shooting in Hazel Park leads to police chase, 4 arrests

Four people were arrested Monday after an alleged road-rage shooting in Hazel Park led to a police chase through two cities, which ended when the vehicle crashed.

Officers were alerted at about 2 p.m. of shots fired from a 2007 Dodge Nitro at a car behind it near Woodward Heights and Couzens, police said in a statement. The two people in the car allegedly targeted were not struck.

Officers spotted the Dodge near Eight Mile and John R and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off, police reported.

The SUV led police through Detroit and Warren before losing control and crashing on a residential street near Nine Mile and Van Dyke.

A 19-year-old man, two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman, all from Detroit, were inside.

Three of the four were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities recovered several semi-automatic handguns as well as one thrown from the SUV during the chase.

Hazel Park police are expected to seek charges through the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.