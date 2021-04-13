Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Southfield

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday with a car in Southfield, police said.

Emergency personnel were called to Greenfield and Stratford Drive about 5:15 p.m. on a report of a collision, the police department said in a statement.

They found a motorcycle rider on the scene and rushed him to a hospital. The man, identified as a 26-year-old city resident, was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The driver of the car involved was treated at the scene for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. Other details were not released Tuesday night.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.