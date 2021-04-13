Waterford police seek tips on home invasion; owner shot three times

Waterford police are asking the public for help to identify two men who broke into a home Thursday and shot and wounded the owner.

Officials said one suspect is a Black male in his late teens or early 20s with a thin build, dark skin and 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was armed with a silver/black semi-automatic 9 mm handgun and was wearing a black sweatshirt with writing on the front.

They said the second suspect is a White male in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a green logo and sweatpants with a stripe along the sides.

According to a preliminary investigation, two men at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday broke into a home in the 3000 block of Oak Knoll near Cass Elizabeth and South Cass Lake roads.

The men forced open the home's front door to get inside. During the break-in, the homeowner arrived at the house and walked in on the thieves, police said.

The victim retreated from the house followed by one of the men who fired six shots at him, hitting him three times.

Officials said the homeowner went to a neighbor's house and the two men fled from the scene in a gray Chrysler 300 with damage to its front and rear ends, a broken driver's side window and bullet holes in the driver's side door.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Police released video of the incident captured by the home's security system.

Investigators said they believe the home was targeted and ask anyone with information to call Waterford police detectives at (248) 618-7515 or leave anonymous tips at (248) 674-COPS.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez