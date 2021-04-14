Deal could restore Pontiac retirees' health benefits by September

Recent federal approval of a settlement between the city of Pontiac and its retirees is expected to lead to the restoration of health care benefits eliminated eight years ago, Mayor Deirdre Waterman said Wednesday.

Waterman said approval of the “historic, landmark” agreement will permit the city to put more than $100 million of excess funding from its pension system to fund health, dental and vision benefits for eligible retirees.

Those benefits for more than 1,000 retirees and their families were eliminated in 2013 as part of millions of dollars in cost-cutting moves by an emergency manager who was installed to resolve financial problems in the cash-strapped city.

Financial actions taken by a succession of three state-appointed managers to stave off bankruptcy, included layoffs of city workers, elimination of the city’s police and fire departments, and the sale of several city properties, including the since-bulldozed Pontiac Silverdome.

“We should be able to restore these benefits by Sept. 1,” said Waterman, who noted some details, including a possible increase in pension benefits, still need to be approved by the city council.

The restoration of benefits would lay to rest nearly a decade of litigation.

“This (settlement agreement) is what everyone has wanted,” said Alec Gibbs, an attorney for the City of Pontiac Retired Employees Association, which filed a 2012 federal lawsuit against the city and officials.

U.S. District Judge Avern Cohn approved a settlement of the retirees complaint in 2018 but specifics regarding the pension fund had to be determined, including tax status, which required IRS involvement, Gibb said. The IRS approved the plan March 18.

