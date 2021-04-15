Man sought in Pontiac slaying has killed before, police say

Oakland County deputies are looking for a paroled murderer who is suspected of shooting a Pontiac man to death and wounding a woman.

Michael Jerome Davis, 65, of Pontiac is armed and dangerous and should not be approached, deputies said in a news release Thursday.

The sheriff's office said the surviving victim, a 60-year-old Waterford Township woman, identified Davis as the man responsible for the shootings, which occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. Marshall in Pontiac. Deputies were on patrol in the area when the woman ran into the street and flagged them down, asking for help. She had been wounded in the hand, deputies said.

A man believed to be Davis was seen entering the enclosed front porch of the house. Deputies called for a SWAT team and surrounded the house, attempting to make contact. They eventually entered the house and found a man face down on the floor with a gunshot wound in the head.

Davis could not be located in the house.

The woman told deputies she was in her bedroom paying household bills when Davis — who she described as a friend — pointed a handgun at her and ordered her into the bathroom until another friend arrived at the house.

The woman said she got into the bathtub on his instructions and covered her head with her hands as he approached, then heard a loud blast. According to the sheriff's office, the woman said she saw blood and pretended she was dead.

When Davis left the bathroom, she climbed out a window on the roof and began yelling for help. When Davis returned upstairs, she jumped off the roof and ran into the street in front of the deputies’ patrol car.

The woman, who also suffered a wound to the head, was hospitalized and described in stable condition.

Davis was convicted of aggravated murder in Ohio in 1984 and another murder while in prison in 1991. He was paroled from Ohio in 2006.

Anyone with information about Davis is asked to call 1-800-SPEAKUP. A $2,000 reward is offered for information leading to his capture.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319