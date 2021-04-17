More than 1,000 COVID vaccines set to expire made available in Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Hills — Adama Zoure wanted to get his COVID-19 vaccine before visiting his family in the Ivory Coast this summer, so when he heard free shots were available at Christ Church Cranbook, he jumped at the opportunity.

"I'm very happy to be getting it," the 36-year-old Oak Park resident said Saturday as he was injected with the Pfizer vaccine, one of more than 1,000 doses that were set to expire Saturday, which were made available to the church through Rite Aid. "Now, I just hope everything will get back to normal soon."

The vaccines are available to anyone over 16 until 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A steady stream of cars drove into the church complex Saturday, while dozens of people drifted toward the church on foot to get their shots.

The Rev. Bill Danaher, rector of the church, said more than 60 volunteers — many of them parish members who are doctors and nurses — helped facilitate the vaccines.

Danaher said the church worked with Rite Aid, and initially planned to offer only 500 vaccines. "But then Cranbrook asked us to fold another 250 into that," he said. "Then, Rite Aid asked if we could take 1,060 doses because they're on the verge of expiring."

Church volunteers reached out to 14 other communities, including Detroit and Pontiac," Danaher said.

"What's really special about this is, you have people who are homeless getting shots along with well-off people who have three homes," he said. "That's a profound sign of the kingdom of God.

"This is like a continuation of Holy Communion," Danaher said. "People are receiving life-saving vaccines that are not unlike the body of Christ."

Grace Harahan, 18 of Bloomfield Hills said she felt "very relieved" after getting vaccinated Saturday.

"Most of my friends have their (vaccinations), but I wasn't able to," she said. "I finally found a place. All the other spots were filed up."

After Greg McMillion of Bloomfield Hills received his vaccination, he nodded at the buzz of volunteers bustling back and forth, parking cars, taking temperatures and helping out in other capacities.

"It's nice to see the community come together like this," he said. "It means a lot to me, and I believe it means a lot to everyone who's here."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN