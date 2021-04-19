Police investigate death of woman found in Southfield motel room

Southfield police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a motel room, officials said.

Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn located at 27660 Northwestern Highway near Interstate 696 after motel employees entered a room to investigate a foul odor.

Motel staff told police they found an unresponsive subject and called police.

Officers say the deceased woman is about 27 years old.

Investigators said the cause of the woman's death is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Southfield police at (248) 796-5331.

