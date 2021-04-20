Homicide not suspected in death of woman found in Southfield motel room

The woman whose body was found Monday in Southfield motel room took her own life, police said.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy, they said.

"It was determined that the woman died as result of suicide," officials said in a statement. "This correlates with the evidence presented to officers and detectives on scene."

They also said they are not releasing the identity of the woman pending notification of the next of kin.

Her body was found Monday at the Red Roof Inn located at 27660 Northwestern Highway near Interstate 696 after motel employees entered a room to investigate a foul odor, according to authorities.

Motel staff told police they found an unresponsive subject and called police.

Officers said the deceased woman was about 27 years old.

