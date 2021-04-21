Man who went to talk to driver he crashed into fatally struck in Southfield, police say
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A driver was fatally struck in Southfield early Wednesday after he crashed into a motorist, Michigan State Police said.
Southfield police called Metro North troopers to the scene on Northwestern Highway near Telegraph Road at about 7 a.m. They learned the driver of a passenger car lost control and struck a pickup truck.
That man "exited his vehicle and went to make contact with the other driver and was hit by another car," police said in a statement.
The driver, identified as a 48-year-old Detroit resident, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The motorist in the car that hit him stopped and waited for authorities, MSP said.
Other details were not released Wednesday.