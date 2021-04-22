OAKLAND COUNTY

Southfield police seek tips after eyeglasses stolen off man's face

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
View Comments

Southfield police are looking for those involved in swiping a man's specs from his face.

Southfield police are looking for this man in connection with the theft of another man's eyeglasses at a car wash last Friday.

The theft happened Friday at a car wash on Telegraph and south of 12 Mile.

According to police, the victim told officers he was approached from behind by a male who grabbed the victim's glasses off his face.

The thief then fled on foot south on Telegraph before entering a white Chevrolet Impala that drove away.

Police released images of the suspects captured by security cameras.

Southfield police are seeking a second male in the glasses theft.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Southfield Police Detective Bureau at (248) 796-5540.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

View Comments