Children's Village staffer accused of filming teens at store resigns

A Rochester Hills man accused of filming teenage girls at a Rochester Hills supermarket without their permission has resigned from his job as a youth specialist at Oakland County Children’s Village.

Mark Stephen Brasmer, 32, was charged this week with disturbing the peace in an April 9 incident at the Meijer store at 3175 S. Rochester Road. Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the supermarket on a report of unwanted videotaping of young women. He is charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

Brasmer resigned Friday morning, said William Mullan, a spokesman for Oakland County Executive David Coulter, who oversees county departments including Children’s Village, a juvenile detention facility on the county campus off Telegraph Road.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe declined comment, referring questions to the prosecutor's office.

Brasmer is accused of filming the girls, aged 14 to 18, while following them around the store. None of the filming was done in a dressing room or restroom and none involved any confrontation or touching, according to the prosecutor's office.

“The types of crimes alleged in this case are especially important to me,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement this week. “Protecting Oakland County’s kids will always be my top priority as Prosecutor, particularly kids in Children’s Village.”

There have been no allegations of any misconduct by Brasmer at the juvenile facility.

