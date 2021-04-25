Pontiac man wanted in fatal shooting arrested in Ohio

A convicted murderer was arrested Saturday night near Toledo, Ohio, by the U.S. Marshals Service in connection to a fatal Pontiac shooting.

Michael Jerome Davis, 65, faces charges including open murder, attempted murder and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Sunday.

The sheriff’s fugitive apprehension team's investigation led to Davis’ arrest by federal marshals around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It is believed Davis does not plan to fight extradition and may be returned to Michigan this week, Bouchard said.

“We are appreciative of our partnership with the United States Marshals and are glad to have this murder suspect in custody,” Bouchard said in a press release. “Having already murdered a person before this incident, he clearly is a huge danger to the community. Our thoughts are with the victim’s families and friends.”

Davis was convicted of aggravated murder in Ohio in 1984. He was paroled from Ohio in 2006. It was erroneously reported that Davis had a second murder conviction.

He is accused in the April 14 fatal shooting of Franklin Delano Fleming Jr., 62.

The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of South Marshall Street in Pontiac. Deputies were on routine patrol when the woman ran into the street and asked for help. She told deputies she had just been shot.

She told detectives she was in her bedroom paying house bills when Davis, whom she identified as a friend, allegedly pointed a gun at her and told her to get into the bathtub.

"As he came closer to her, she crouched down in the tub and covered her head with her hands. She then heard a loud blast, saw blood and then held her breath and pretended to be dead," according to the sheriff's release. "When Davis went downstairs, she climbed out a window to the roof and began yelling for help. When he came back upstairs, she jumped off the roof and ran to the patrol car."

A SWAT teams was summoned and attempts to contact Davis were unsuccessful, the release said. When the SWAT team entered the house, they found Fleming lying face down by the front door with a gunshot wound.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_