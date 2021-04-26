OAKLAND COUNTY

Beaumont adds three walk-in vaccine clinics this week

Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News
Beaumont Health is offering three walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for anyone age 16 and older.

The health system said 450 people were vaccinated in two hours during its first vaccine walk-in clinic last week and the effort is being expanded to make the vaccine process easier for Michigan residents. 

Beaumont has administered about 300,000 vaccinations to date.

The following walk-in clinics will be held at the health system's service center, located at 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield:

  • 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday
  • 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday
Beaumont Health COO Carolyn Wilson gives COVID-19 shots to the first Beaumont health care workers at the Beaumont Service Center in Southfield on Dec. 15, 2020.

Clinic staff will only administer first doses of the vaccine during the clinics. No appointment is necessary and second-dose appointments will be made there. Teenagers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

► More: Extra Moderna vaccines at Lakeside Mall for walk-ups, drive-thru

"We were so pleased with the community’s response to our first walk-in clinic, so we decided to offer three additional dates," Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said in a press release. "These clinics are helping us further our goal of vaccinating as many people as possible. We also remain committed to providing a safe and efficient experience for people who get vaccinated."

Patients who would like to schedule a vaccine at another date and time can register online or call (800) 592-4784.

The health system continues to operate vaccine clinics at Beaumont hospitals in Dearborn and Troy, as well as the service center in Southfield. However, the walk-in program is currently only available in Southfield.

As of Saturday, more than 33% of Michigan residents were fully vaccinated and 47% had received at least one dose, according to the state's vaccine tracker.

Michigan added 34,013 COVID-19 cases and 449 deaths this past week, bringing the state's total cases to 819,320 and deaths to 17,289 since the virus first was detected in March 2020.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

