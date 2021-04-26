Beaumont adds three walk-in vaccine clinics this week

Beaumont Health is offering three walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for anyone age 16 and older.

The health system said 450 people were vaccinated in two hours during its first vaccine walk-in clinic last week and the effort is being expanded to make the vaccine process easier for Michigan residents.

Beaumont has administered about 300,000 vaccinations to date.

The following walk-in clinics will be held at the health system's service center, located at 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield:

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday

Clinic staff will only administer first doses of the vaccine during the clinics. No appointment is necessary and second-dose appointments will be made there. Teenagers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"We were so pleased with the community’s response to our first walk-in clinic, so we decided to offer three additional dates," Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said in a press release. "These clinics are helping us further our goal of vaccinating as many people as possible. We also remain committed to providing a safe and efficient experience for people who get vaccinated."

Patients who would like to schedule a vaccine at another date and time can register online or call (800) 592-4784.

The health system continues to operate vaccine clinics at Beaumont hospitals in Dearborn and Troy, as well as the service center in Southfield. However, the walk-in program is currently only available in Southfield.

As of Saturday, more than 33% of Michigan residents were fully vaccinated and 47% had received at least one dose, according to the state's vaccine tracker.

Michigan added 34,013 COVID-19 cases and 449 deaths this past week, bringing the state's total cases to 819,320 and deaths to 17,289 since the virus first was detected in March 2020.

