Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police cancels training over controversial speaker

Novi — The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police has canceled a two-day training session and an Oakland County church where the event was to be held is apologizing after concerns were raised about the teachings of one of the scheduled trainers, Lt. Col. Dave Grossman.

"Our mission of 'making disciples to know Jesus and make Him known' is not in line with one of the speakers in question," read a statement from Oak Pointe Church in Novi.

The church said it hosts "municipal organizations" as part of its efforts to be a good neighbor, but could not do so in this case.

Robert Stevenson, executive director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police said Tuesday the first day of the training for police supervisors was going to focus on liability issues police departments face.

"It's about as vanilla as you can possibly get," Stevenson said.

It was the day two speaker, Grossman, who drew the controversy. The church cited Grossman by name in its letter.

Grossman is director of the Killology Research Group.

"He's one of the recognized experts in the country on the psychological effects of shootings," Stevenson said.

"It was clear many of the people didn't know what Col. Grossman does," Stevenson said. "There was a misperception he was brought in to teach officers how to kill people."

The purpose of the session was to help supervisors spot post-traumatic stress disorder and help officers involved in use-of-force incidents, Stevenson said.

Stevenson said there were other willing hosts, but the training session was scrapped altogether. The association received 15 to 20 calls and about as many emails in the last two days over Grossman's selection, Stevenson said.

The name of the group, and the contents of Grossman's teachings, have been criticized on social media.

"In one of his on-line seminars he states 'Any natural or learned resistance to killing, any sense of the sanctity of human life, any human emotions, any remorse or compassion at the moment of truth can all be overcome and overwhelmed with training' (Unit 2, from “On Combat”)," the church said in its statement. "Because of this statement and other elements of Lt. Col. Grossman’s teachings, we cannot welcome him as a speaker at Oak Pointe Church."

A video from one of Grossman's training sessions went viral on Twitter last week, amassing nearly 520,000 views.

"I've been on the road for 18 years," Grossman says in the video. "People know me. They trust me."

Grossman then depicts two scenarios.

One is a "knock-down, drag-out fight" that ends with an arrest.

In scenario two, "Gun fight, bad guy's down, I'm alive. Finally get home at the end of the incident and, they all say: 'Best sex I've had in months,'" Grossman said, referring to the officers in his training sessions.

"Both partners are very invested in some intense sex," Grossman said. "There are not a lot of perks that come with this job. When you find one, relax and enjoy it."

Grossman did not respond to a request for comment.

Stevenson said he had not initially seen the remarks.

But on Tuesday Stevenson did watch the video.

Afterward, he said: "It shows the wisdom of canceling. I could see why people are upset.

"I don't see, as long as he's controversial, we'll see him back in the state of Michigan," Stevenson said. "If he was the only person on Earth who could speak on the topic, we might be having a different discussion."

Stevenson stressed the toll a shooting can have on an officer.

In December, Dearborn police officer Chris Hampton, 33, died by suicide while on duty. Hampton's death came five years after he killed Kevin Matthews, 35, while on duty. Stevenson cited the case.

Matthews was accused of stealing an energy drink and was shot nine times. The Dearborn Police Department settled litigation by Matthews' family for $1.25 million in March.

"Taking somebody's life has health and mental health implications," Stevenson said.