Man hit ex-girlfriend's brother with truck in Highland Township, police say

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with ramming his pickup truck into his ex-girlfriend's brother last weekend in Oakland County, authorities announced Wednesday.

Richard Eric Kalinowski was arraigned Tuesday at 52nd District Court - Division 1 in Novi on assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He was arrested shortly after the 43-year-old victim reported the incident Sunday.

The man told sheriff's deputies his sister had called him while driving to his home in Highland Township after Kalinowski allegedly chased her in his Dodge Ram, police said.

As she pulled into the driveway, the brother ran toward the street. A video recording from a neighbor shows a red truck arriving immediately after and pushing a man onto a nearby parked SUV.

The brother told deputies Kalinowski swerved at him then drove off, police said. He was treated at a hospital for injuries to his hands and forehead, sheriff's officials said.

"It has become far too common to see violence perpetrated as a choice when interpersonal relationships break down," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "It is unacceptable and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Kalinowski later went to the sheriff’s Highland Township substation and was arrested, police said.

The Holly resident remains in the Oakland County Jail on a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 5.