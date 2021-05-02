Woman killed in West Bloomfield home explosion

A 41-year-old woman died after an explosion inside a West Bloomfield home that remains under investigation by the township's police and fire departments.

At 11:18 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a home on Stonecrest Road, where they found a severly injured woman in the kitchen, according to Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson.

Three children and two other adults were evacuated from the home, police said.

All three adults were taken to a local hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead.

Lawson said the case has been turned over the fire marshal for further investigation.

Debra Dodd, a spokeswoman for Consumers Energy, on Sunday said the company tested its outside service main at the property and found no problems.

