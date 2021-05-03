OAKLAND COUNTY

Beaumont schedules more walk-in options for vaccine

The Detroit News
View Comments

Beaumont Health is offering more walk-in options for COVID-19 vaccines this week.

No appointment is necessary, and anyone 16 or older is eligible. 

Shots are available at the Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont in Southfield, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. each day this week. Thursday hours are expanded to 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, shots will be given 2-6:30 p.m. at Beaumont Hospital, Troy, 44201 Dequindre, Moceri Learning Center entrance (arrive from South Boulevard through Donald J. Flynn Park and park in the Vaccine Clinic Parking area.)

Beaumont Health's walk-in vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Southfield.

The entire process takes about 30 minutes, including the 15-minute required wait time after receiving the vaccine. Patients who would like to schedule a vaccine at another date and time can register online or call 800-592-4784.

View Comments