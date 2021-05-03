Beaumont schedules more walk-in options for vaccine

The Detroit News

Beaumont Health is offering more walk-in options for COVID-19 vaccines this week.

No appointment is necessary, and anyone 16 or older is eligible.

Shots are available at the Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont in Southfield, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. each day this week. Thursday hours are expanded to 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, shots will be given 2-6:30 p.m. at Beaumont Hospital, Troy, 44201 Dequindre, Moceri Learning Center entrance (arrive from South Boulevard through Donald J. Flynn Park and park in the Vaccine Clinic Parking area.)

The entire process takes about 30 minutes, including the 15-minute required wait time after receiving the vaccine. Patients who would like to schedule a vaccine at another date and time can register online or call 800-592-4784.