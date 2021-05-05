Pontiac man, 8-year-old son, dog wounded in home robbery

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies are seeking three men who forced their way into a Pontiac residence Tuesday afternoon and wounded two people — including an 8-year-old boy — and a dog during a robbery.

Deputies were sent to the 600 block of Lebaron Avenue about 4:30 p.m. after a woman called to reported someone had broken into her home and shot her 31-year-old boyfriend. The victim had a gunshot wound in his upper right leg and deputies applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was reported in stable condition Wednesday.

The man’s son suffered a cut to his right shin, believed to be from an apparent ricochet of a bullet. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 31-year-old man has provided different versions of events, according to the sheriff's office, including how he was outside of the home when three men he did not know pulled up in a black SUV, one yelling that he "wanted to show him something."

The man told deputies he went inside the home, followed by the three men, and hid in a bathroom with his girlfriend and son. He said the men warned him to come out of the bathroom or they would shoot inside it, and that one was holding up two baggies of suspected marijuana and cocaine. When the man said he wasn’t interested, he heard two gunshots.

The suspects took cash and jewelry from the victim.

