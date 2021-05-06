Madison Heights teen with BB gun threatened Target worker, police say

A Madison Heights teenager was arrested shortly before noon Thursday after threatening a Target store employee with a handgun.

The 15-year-old suspect is in custody and expected to face charges in the incident, which played out at the Target at 32001 John R.

Police were sent to the store on a citizen’s 911 call that about a man wearing a white hoodie who had a handgun. The suspect saw police and ran into the store, pulling the handgun from his waistband. Police notified employees, secured the area, and confronted the suspect a few minutes later when he left the store’s rear south door with the weapon in his hand.

The suspect followed orders to drop the handgun and was arrested without further incident. Police later he had entered at least one other business in the area before returning to the Target. While in the store, he pointed the gun at an employee and ordered her to open the rear door so he could leave.

The weapon was found to be a BB gun, police said.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319