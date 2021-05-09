Police searching for man accused of forcibly touching, exposing genitals to woman near Lawrence Tech

Southfield — Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed his genitals and forcibly touched a woman near the campus of Lawrence Technological University on Saturday.

Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m. an unknown male approached a female walking westbound on 10 Mile Road in front of the school's athletic field. The two talked for several minutes and proceeded to go behind trailers in the parking lot adjacent to the field.

The woman told police the man began forcibly touching her and exposed his genitals. The woman ran from the encounter and shortly later alerted one of LTU's campus safety officers. A check of the area for the was not successful, police said.

The suspect was last seen walking east on 10 Mile and is described to be in his early 20s, between 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, approximately 160-175 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the letters "CT" on it written in white in a blue box. He was also wearing a black knit hat, black sweatpants and tan boots, police said.

Police said he could possibly have a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lawrence Tech Department of Campus Safety non-emergency line at (248) 204-3945 or the Southfield Police non-emergency line at (248) 796-4686.