Woman arrested for attempted murder of her grandfather in Pontiac

A woman is in police custody for she told police she stabbed her grandfather multiple times because he was trying to kill her, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded to the Phoenix Place Apartments on Woodward in Pontiac around 12:08 a.m. Sunday for a report of a woman who was bleeding and carrying around a knife.

When deputies arrived at the apartment, the 27-year-old woman told them she had stabbed a man in an upstairs apartment because he had attempted to kill her, officials said.

Officers found a 75-year-old man in the apartment lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to his head, face, arms, tongue, cheek and chest, police said.

Police said the man told them the woman was his granddaughter. He told deputies he had been sleeping in his bedroom when his granddaughter came in and attacked him with a large knife. Deputies said the man told them his granddaughter contacted him several hours earlier saying she had no where to live so he let her sleep on his couch.

The man said he had no idea why he was attacked. He was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital and listed in critical condition.

The woman had a cut on her hand and was treated at the scene. She was taken to the Oakland County Jail pending charges.