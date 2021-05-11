Davisburg man charged in August fatal hit-and-run in Birmingham

A Davisburg man has been charged after months of investigations led police to arrest him for a fatal hit-and-run last year.

Steven Fowlow, 52, was arraigned Thursday at 48th District Court for failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. He was issued a $10,000 cash bond/10% surety.

Fowlow is alleged to have been involved in a hit and run that resulted in the death of Wesley Stamps on Aug. 8. Officials said Stamps was crossing Woodward near Forest Avenue in Birmingham when he was hit.

Investigators used parts at the scene of the accident and surveillance video to determine the make, model and year of the car involved, which led to an extensive search.

Officials said Fowlow parked his vehicle in the rear of his property and tried to fix it himself. Investigators said Fowlow told them he thought he had hit a deer the day of the accident.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office determined the charged Fowlow would face.