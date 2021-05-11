Southfield man, 58, hits tree, dies in single car crash

A 58-year-old man was found dead in his car on Monday in what police said was a single-car crash in Southfield.

A witness called Southfield Police around 11:15 p.m. after seeing a Black GMC Terrain crashed on Northwestern Highway at J.L. Hudson Drive. Officers found Michael Laviolette in the driver's seat unresponsive, police said.

Officials determined Laviolette was dead at the scene.

Investigations revealed Laviolette was driving north on the Lodge Freeway and exited at Northland. Police said Laviolette then went over the median, struck a utility pole and then a tree.

Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash.