Pontiac woman, 27, charged in stabbing of her grandfather, 75, multiple times

A Pontiac woman is charged in the stabbing of her 75-year-old grandfather multiple times on Sunday, authorities said.

Shanitra Lashay Seay, 27, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Seay was arraigned Tuesday on the charge in 50th District Court in Pontiac. A judge set her bond at $70,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for May 20. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

Officials said deputies were sent after midnight Saturday to the Phoenix Place Apartments at 47251 Woodward near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and M-59 in Pontiac for a report that a bleeding woman was carrying a knife and said someone tried to kill her.

Deputies found Seay in the building's lobby. She told them she stabbed a man who was attempting to kill her, according to authorities.

The deputies located and interviewed Seay's grandfather, who told them he was sleeping when his granddaughter attacked him. He also told them he had allowed Seay to stay with him in his apartment because she claimed she had no place to live.

Officials said the victim had stab wounds on his head, face, cheek, tongue, neck and chest. Medics took the man to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

At the time of the alleged attack, Seay was on a personal bond on a charge of unlawfully driving away an automobile. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for that charge, which stems from a Jan. 11 incident in Pontiac, according to court records.

