UWM plans $10M sports center, open to Pontiac residents at no cost

United Wholesale Mortgage LLC is investing $10 million for a community sports center at its large sports complex in Pontiac that will be open to residents at no cost, the mortgage lender said Thursday.

Construction begins immediately on indoor soccer field No. 3 for up to eight basketball and 16 volleyball courts in the sports complex, according to a news release. The facility will be used for various sports and team-building activities and is expected to open by the end of September.

UWM in November bought the Ultimate Soccer Arenas property at 867 S. Boulevard E. near its headquarters for $23.3 million. It originally planned to include office space in the facility, but has since focused it as a training and community space. Renovations of field No. 1 for a center to train UWM employees were completed in the first quarter, and field No. 4 is being used temporarily as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

UWM will work with Pontiac-based ReImagine Recreation LLC and community groups to help Pontiac children have access to the new sporting and recreational space. Programming will include after-school activities, camps, leagues and more.

League play for soccer athletes and clubs also will continue to be available on multiple fields, both indoor and outdoor, the company added.

“Kids and youth sports are two things that are very important to me,” UWM CEO Mat Ishbia said in a statement. “Our main goal is to provide access to kids within the community, specifically Pontiac youth, who haven’t had the chance to get involved in sports leagues, and this will ensure our local youth have the opportunity to come together and stay active at a state-of-the-art sports facility.”

The investment comes after UWM on Monday recorded its best-ever first quarter with $860 million in profit, though it missed its volume expectations.