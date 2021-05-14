Farmington Public Schools board picks Walled Lake deputy superintendent to lead district

The Detroit News

The Farmington Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday to offer Christopher Delgado the position of superintendent, the district said.

The 7-0 vote by the board came after interviews this month with five candidates; the board narrowed the selection to three people for a second round of interviews this week.

“We are really pleased to have had such great candidates to choose from,” stated board of education president Terri Weems. “Dr. Delgado impressed us and felt like the right fit for Farmington Public Schools based on our extensive interviews and research.”

Delgado, who serves as deputy superintendent of Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, thanked the board after the vote.

"I am humbled by your confidence in me," he said.

Delgado serves in the 13,000 student K-12 Walled Lake district. If Delgado accepts a contract, he will lead a district of about 9,000 students.

Delgado graduated from Michigan State University, began his career as a high school and middle school Spanish teacher in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also was a high school Spanish teacher in Birmingham, served 18 years in administration, including as a high school associate principal, middle school principal and deputy superintendent. He completed his masters of educational administration from MSU, and an educational specialist and doctorate from Oakland University.

During forums by the board to gauge feedback about what the community wanted in its next school superintendent, members heard from some in the community who said they sought a strong, unifying leader after a tumultuous year of shakeups in the administration.

The search for a new superintendent began after Robert Herrera resigned in November. Herrera cited allegations of harassment involving a board member for his departure.

Board members Pamela Green and Terry Johnson also exited during the same board meeting at which Herrera announced his resignation.

The board in December picked Mable Fox to fill the seat vacated by Johnson, and Cheryl Blau to replace Green.

Blau and Fox were selected since they were elected to six-year terms on the board in the Nov. 3 general election.