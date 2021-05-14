Oakland prosecutor seeks probe of conviction in arson that killed 5

Saying she's "gravely concerned" about possible ethical breaches in the case of a man convicted in a 2000 arson fire that killed five children in Royal Oak Township, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Friday she is seeking a special prosecutor to investigate.

In a news release, McDonald said Oakland County Executive David Coulter has authorized payment for the investigation, which will look into the prosecution of Juwan Knumar Deering, who was convicted in 2006 of one count of arson and five counts of first-degree murder.

The former Oakland County assistant prosecutor who handled the case, Greg Townsend, is an assistant state attorney general. Lynsey Mukomel, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Dana Nessel, said Friday the department is reviewing his cases.

“We were advised of concerns raised by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald regarding a case and have taken appropriate steps in response," Mukomel said. "As a result, Assistant Attorney General Greg Townsend was reassigned from his docket while the Department of Attorney General performs a comprehensive audit of his work.”

Townsend, who could not be immediately reached for comment Friday, has been one of the lead assistant attorneys in the alleged kidnapping and death threat plots against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Attorney General's office had no further comment, including about how his reassignment might affect his role in the Whitmer cases.

McDonald said she reviewed the case at the request of the Michigan Innocence Clinic, which raised questions about evidence and the credibility of three jailhouse informants who weren't disclosed to Deering’s defense attorney or the jury in his trial.

The informants “were all found to have had cases dismissed, charges dismissed or sentences reduced based on their cooperation with the prosecution,” McDonald said. Those findings, including potential breaches of prosecutorial ethics by a former assistant prosecutor on the case, potentially impacted Deering’s constitutional right to a fair trial," she said.

“As prosecutors, we have an ethical duty to disclose information that bears on the guilt or innocence of the accused,” McDonald said. “We also have a duty to disclose to juries what, if anything, an informant was given in consideration for their testimony.

"Based on the evidence I reviewed, I am gravely concerned that this was not done in the case against Juwan Deering. Fairness and transparency are paramount. We must always do the right thing even if it exposes our own office, even when it’s not easy. If evidence exists that calls into question the credibility of a witness, we are ethically obligated to disclose it. I am committed to doing that in this case and in every case.”

Deering, who is serving a life sentence, could potentially seek to vacate the conviction and request a new trial.

McDonald said she has provided the Michigan Innocence Clinic with newly-discovered materials concerning the case, including internal memos and notes of the assistant prosecutor who handled the case.

McDonald said she has instituted mandatory ethics training for all her assistant prosecutors.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment.

