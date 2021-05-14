$13,000 French bulldog stolen from Royal Oak backyard

Royal Oak — Police are searching for a $13,000 French bulldog that was dog-napped from a Royal Oak backyard on Thursday.

The incident in the 100 block of Mason Court was caught on home surveillance footage and showed a black Dodge Caravan pulling up in front of the home.

A man wearing a brown baseball hat, blue sweatshirt and brown pants was captured walking onto the property around 6:20 p.m. and leaving a few minutes later carrying the dog, "Little Racks."

The suspect returned to the van and then immediately left the area, police noted in a news release.

The dog was purchased from a breeder out of southern California for $13,000, the owner, who declined to give his name, said when reached late Friday by The News.

Little Racks is gray with a white stripe on his under belly and estimated to be about 30 pounds.

Royal Oak detectives are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to call the Royal Oak Police Department at (248) 246-3500.