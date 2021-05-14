Royal Oak woman drove more than 124 mph on I-696, crashed, police say

A Royal Oak woman is facing multiple charges on claims she drove more than 124 mph on Interstate 696, crashed into a median and attempted to flee police.

Officers spotted the driver, identified as Angelina Gojcaj, traveling at least 50 mph above the 70 mph limit on the freeway near Mohawk Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a Friday statement.

She exited at the 10 Mile ramp and tried to turn onto northbound Woodward but lost control and struck the median, according to the release.

Gojcaj then tried to flee on foot but an officer arrested her, police said.

The 40-year-old was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license suspended, second offense.

She was arraigned this week in 44th District Court and received a $1,000 personal bond with conditions to not leave the state, drive or use drugs and alcohol, police said. Gojcaj must also submit to drug testing and commit no new crimes.

Her next hearing is scheduled for July 12, court records show.