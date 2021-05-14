Sheriff's deputies seek shooter in Pontiac who injured 1

A 39-year-old Pontiac man shot twice in the shoulder Thursday is recovering and authorities are looking for the person who wounded him, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday to a hospital emergency room after staff members reported they were treating a man for two gunshot wounds in his upper right shoulder.

The man told them he was sitting in his vehicle, which was parked in a vacant lot in the 100 block of Maines near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he was shot. He told deputies he saw a gray vehicle approaching him, heard a bang and saw a person hanging out of one of the other car's windows.

The victim then drove to his sister's home nearby and a friend drove him to the hospital.

Officials said the victim couldn't identify the shooter because the other man was wearing a head wrap. He also couldn't identify the make or model of the vehicle.

Investigators went to the scene where the victim said the shooting happened and found a single shell casing.

The investigation is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez