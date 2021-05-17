Police suspect foul play in death of Commerce Township woman

Commerce Township — A 61-year-old township man is jailed Monday in connection with the death of his 59-year-old wife, police said.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were sent out on a welfare check around 10:45 a.m. to a home in the 4100 block of Chesapeake Circle after the woman failed to report to work, officials said.

Deputies made contact with the woman’s husband and discovered the wife deceased on the bathroom floor. A preliminary report, police said, indicated she was the victim of foul play.

The suspect, who has not been charged with any crimes, was transported to the Oakland County Jail and the death remains under investigation.

As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, detectives and a crime lab remained on the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled and authorities said more information is expected to be released Tuesday.

