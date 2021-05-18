Man convicted of killing Oakland University student testifies to state parole board

Kenneth Tranchida gave a member of Michigan's parole board and a prosecutor with the state attorney general's office a chilling account Tuesday of how he took the life of Oakland University student Tina Biggar nearly 26 years ago.

In a bid to get out of prison, Tranchida, now 67, described in frightening and graphic detail the last moments of the 23-year-old woman's life in a rented room in Southfield.

"I smothered her with my hand," said Tranchida as he illustrated with his left hand how he covered the young woman's mouth on Aug. 23, 1995 as she tried to leave his room.

Tranchida said he and Biggar met four months earlier at a gas station he worked at in Southfield that was not far from where Biggar took her car to be serviced.

The former drifter also recounted in the hearing about how he initially fled from his Southfield residence after killing Biggar. He then came back to Biggar's body before he took it to a home that police have identified as a former residence of a relative where he abandoned her remains.

Tranchida, sporting near-shoulder-length grey-wiry hair, told his story under questioning by Assistant Attorney Genera Alicia Lane and Michigan Parole Board member Jerome Warfield during the hearing hosted through a video platform.

"I did not strangle her," said Tranchida, who wore a dark blue Michigan Department of Corrections inmate uniform with a red stripe along the shoulder. "I was mad 'cause I got discovered (by Biggar that he was conning her about having money). I was not who I said I was."

Biggar was working on a research project about prostitution and AIDS that was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Police said Biggar had interviewed prostitutes in prison and on the streets for the project and had gone to work for an escort service, where she met Tranchida, who was a customer.

Tranchida said he was a customer of Biggar's but wanted her to leave the life of a prostitute.

Tranchida said he and Biggar had been drinking and using drugs when they got into an argument about her working for an escort service. He also admitted she learned he was "conning" her and that he didn't have money or family connections that he told her that he did.

"I didn't want to lose her," said Tranchida, who testified Tuesday that he pushed Biggar and she hit her head on a safe he had in the room. Under questioning by Lane, he later changed his story and said he smothered Biggar in an attempt to stop her from leaving his rented room.

Biggar died from blows to the head and neck, according to an autopsy.

Tranchida was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced as a habitual offender. Numerous books have been written about Biggar's life, her relationship with Tranchida and her murder.

Warfield questioned Tranchida's denial that he strangled Biggar noting that the inmate gave another parole board member a different version of how she was killed.

Tranchida told Lane and Warfield he was a changed man and that he has taken classes for anger management, substance and alcohol abuse and Bible studies.

"I'm not the same person I was 25 years ago," said Tranchida, who apologized to Biggar's family.

Tranchida said if he is granted release he'll need "a monitor" placed on him to keep him away from temptations.

"This way it will help me stay away from everything not good for me," said Tranchida.

A majority of the 10-member Michigan Parole Board has to vote to parole an inmate. A transcript of Tuesday's hearing and a report from Warfield will be distributed to other members of the board in about six weeks, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz said.