Commerce suspect found with wife's body rolled up in a comforter, police say

Novi — Deputies conducting a welfare check on a Commerce Township woman might have interrupted her husband's efforts to clean up a murder scene, authorities alleged Wednesday.

Oakland County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Shawn Werner told a magistrate Wednesday that 63-year-old Vincent Vuichard allowed deputies into his home Monday where authorities say they discovered the body of his wife, Tatiana Vuichard, wrapped in bloody plastic bags and rolled up in a comforter on the bathroom floor.

Werner detailed the grim discovery during a brief hearing before Novi 52-1 District Court Magistrate Andra Richardson. The magistrate then authorized a warrant, charging Vuichard of Commerce Township with murder in connection with the death of his 59-year-old wife.

Police responded shortly before 11 a.m. Monday to the couple's condominium on Chesapeake Circle while acting on a welfare check for Tatiana Vuichard, an administrative assistant for the Novi School District for 30 years.

“People became concerned when she didn’t show up for work Monday,” Werner told Richardson. “Someone had also received a suspicious text from her that morning.”

Deputies knocked on the front door and a sliding door at the condo and waited several minutes for the couple’s daughter to arrive with a key when Vincent Vuichard, an automotive systems engineer, answered the door, he said.

“A deputy asked him about some scratches on his face and he said he had ‘got into it with his wife the night before and she was gone,'” Werner said.

Deputies, he said, noticed blood stains on one of Vuichard’s shoes and asked permission to look around the condo. In a bathroom adjoining the main bedroom they found bloody plastic bags rolled up in a comforter on the floor.

“They asked what was inside the comforter and he said his wife,” Werner said.

In the garage, officials said they found a Ford Escape with its back seat down. Two other garbage bags containing bloody clothing, towels and a shower curtain, bleach, gloves and other cleaning supplies were inside, Werner added.

An autopsy on Tuesday determined Titiana Vuichard had died from slash wounds to the neck and the cause was ruled a homicide, Werner said. He requested that Vuichard not receive bond.

Vuichard, who remains in the Oakland County Jail, will be formally arraigned on the charge on Thursday.

