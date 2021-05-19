One man critical, another sought in Pontiac shootout

Pontiac — The driver of a black Ford Mustang is being sought in connection with a Tuesday night shootout that left a 39-year-old Pontiac man in critical condition.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the 200 block of High Street just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of suspects exchanging gunfire. One witness said a man in a red shirt had exited the Mustang and began shooting into a white Jeep Grand Cherokee before both vehicles left the scene.

The Jeep was located after it ran off the road and through two fences before coming to a stop outside the Oakland County History Center on Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Police found the male victim seated inside the Jeep with gunshot wounds to the chest and face. He was transported by paramedics to an area hospital, sheriff officials said.

Authorities recovered six shell casings at the shooting scene from a 9mm weapon.

The suspect is described as a 31-year-old Pontiac man. Witnesses told police that the Mustang the man was driving had a loud exhaust.

