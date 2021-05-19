Wolverine Watchmen member pleads to weapons charges, cooperating with Nessel's office

A member of a militia group accused of being involved in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded guilty Tuesday to separate, unrelated charges in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of converting a semiautomatic to an automatic weapon and one count of possessing a silencer device. The felonies are punishable by up to four and five years in prison, respectively, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Wyckoff's plea included an assurance that he would cooperate with Nessel's investigation into the Wolverine Watchmen and some members' alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer.

In exchange for his cooperation, Nessel's office made a preliminary agreement for Wyckoff to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which would allow Wyckoff to seek expungement after completing probation.

Wyckoff was not charged in the alleged plot against Whitmer but was charged with the weapons counts after a search warrant in the kidnapping investigation was served at Wyckoff's Clarkston home, according to Nessel's office.

Eight members of Wolverine Watchmen were among more than a dozen individuals charged in the alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, storm the Capitol and overthrow the government.

