Woodward Dream Cruise returns Aug. 21, organizers say

The Detroit News

Looks like the Woodward Dream Cruise is back on track.

The Facebook page for the event on Thursday issued a post saying the cruise is scheduled to return Saturday, Aug. 21. Other details were not released.

Also Thursday, the cruise's official website listed the August date and says the event will be presented by Ford.

In April, cruise director Tony Michaels said communities along the Woodward route, venues and sponsors were already coordinating the summer’s leading auto event that typically draws more than 1 million people.

“We’re good to go,” Michaels said. “By the end of August — with the vaccine kicking in — we should have a great resurgence of all things Dream Cruise.”

M1 Concourse in Pontiac — one of the Cruise’s epicenters — has confirmed two events that will bookend Cruise week: Roadkill Nights drag-racing on Woodward Aug. 13-14 and the inaugural, Aug.19-21 Woodward Dream Show featuring the Cruise’s most coveted cars. Both events were canceled in 2020.

Last year's 26th annual Dream Cruise, slated for Aug. 15, was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Woodward Dream Inc. board, the official sanctioning body for the Cruise, faced pressure last year to cancel when three of the nine municipalities along the 10-mile route passed resolutions urging it.

"The Dream Cruise is the largest car event in the world, but there is not a cure for COVID-19, there is not a vaccine," Woodward Dream board president Michael Lary said at the time. "We have to be responsible for the we, not the me."

Thousands still flocked to “Detroit’s Main Street” despite the lack of an official stamp.

The official return of cruising comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer detailed plans Thursday to accelerate lifting COVID-19 restrictions, saying she planned to end statewide mandates on July 1 and, for the most part, bring life "back to normal."

Almost 57% of adults 16 years and older had received at least one dose of vaccine through Thursday, including those who got vaccinated out of state, according to the Michigan health department's website.